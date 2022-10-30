Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Sunday Forecast: Tracking a cloudy end to the weekend and Halloween showers

Scattered light rain possible for trick or treating, steady warm up this week
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 5:06 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Clouds return to close out the weekend. We are expecting a few showers Monday evening with a better chance overnight into Tuesday morning.

Sunday: Increasing clouds, becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-60s.

Halloween Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers becoming more likely for the latter half of our day. Lows near 50, highs in the upper 60s to near 70. (Evening Rain Chance: 30%, Overnight Rain Chance: 50%)

Tuesday: Showers are possible, mainly in the morning. Then, partly sunny. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s.

Thursday: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows near 50, highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 50, highs in the low 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the mid to upper 70s.

