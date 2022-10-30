Healthcare Pros
Henrico County Public Schools to host a Job Fair

Newly hired bus drivers are eligible to receive a bonus of up to $3,000
Henrico County Publish Schools Adult Education
HCPS is seeking qualified candidates for the 2022-2023 school year.
By Jessica Redwood
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools welcomes candidates to participate in a job fair.

HCPS has many vacant opportunities that need to be filled for the 2022-2023 school year and some positions offer bonuses.

The school division is seeking candidates for bus drivers, nutrition services staff members, teachers, substitute teachers and temporary instructional assistants.

Newly hired bus drivers are eligible to receive a bonus of up to $3000 which will be paid in installments throughout the year.

Bus driving experience is not needed, candidates who are qualified are eligible to receive payment during training.

This event will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 1 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Twin Hickory Area Library on 5001 Twin Hickory Road.

For more information about this event or to apply online click here.

