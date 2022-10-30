Dinwiddie County Public Schools seek teachers for the 2022 - 2023 school year!

Healthcare Pros
Make a difference in your community and join the team.
By Jessica Redwood
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Dinwiddie County public schools invite educators who want to make a difference in a child’s life to participate in the Teacher Career Fair.

Many opportunities will be available for teachers of all backgrounds such as Elementary teachers, Spanish teachers and Librarians. If you’re not trained to teach, information on how to obtain a teaching license will be available.

The Teacher Career Fair will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Dinwiddie County Public school board office Pamplin Administrative building located at 14016 Boydton Plank Road.

Applicants are encouraged to apply online and RSVP by Friday, Nov. 25.

For more information or to view the full job listing click here.

