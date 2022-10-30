Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

50th anniversary of ‘The Waltons’ celebrated

By Bria Stith
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 8:17 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCHUYLER, Va. (WVIR) - People gathered to celebrate the 50th anniversary of ‘The Waltons,’ a show that highlights a family in rural Virginia during the Great Depression and WWII.

“We’re celebrating that from 50 years ago, people still watch it. We hear people binge watch it now,” Delegate Robert Bell said.

“People like to go back and look back in time. It still lives on,” Director of The Walton Museum Richard Roberts said.

‘The Waltons’ shared traditional stories from the Blue Ridge Mountains.

“It was about what Mr. Hamner has experienced here growing up in Nelson County in the town of Schuyler, his parents, his grandparents, they talk about going to Scottsville,” Bell said.

‘The Waltons’ received 13 Emmy awards and 3 Golden Globes awards, and now, the General Assembly wants to express their appreciation.

“In a way it enriched our culture for those people who were able to learn about family and how we treat each other’s in families,” said Reen Christie Bula, who played Marcia Woolery on ‘The Waltons.’”

Bula says these stories inspired the nation because they were relatable.

“Families had Elizabeths. Families had a baby of the family. Families had the oldest and different children would identify,” Bula said.

Many consider John and Olivia’s Bed and Breakfast and the Walton’s Museum to be a time capsule for the TV show, and Bula says just being there jogs her memories.

“Then I open the door and the screen door creaks. That warmed my heart and brought back up a 50-year-old memory,” Bula said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Powerball jackpot has reached $1 billion, which Powerball says is the second largest in its...
Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner
All northbound lanes are closed near Parham Road (mile marker 84) due to a multi-vehicle crash
Multi-vehicle crash leads to lane closures in Henrico
Four new developments are on the way and one is the rehabilitation of an existing rural...
Youngkin announces $60 million in tax credits to improve rental affordability
Deadly truck fire: Tanker carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline explodes on Stow highway
Truck driver dies after tanker explodes on highway, officials say
Elkhart ISD bus carrying cheerleaders involved in rollover wreck
15 injured in rollover crash with bus carrying cheerleaders to football game

Latest News

Halloween Forecast: Cloudy with a few showers
Halloween Forecast: Cloudy with a few showers
At around 3:30 a.m., officers were called to the 14000 block of North Carriage Lane for a...
Man killed in early morning Chesterfield shooting
The school division will get AI-powered cameras installed to capture the license plates of...
Gloucester County launches bus safety program
Gloucester County launches bus safety program
Gloucester County launches bus safety program
The cheapest station in Richmond is $3.22 per gallon Monday.
Richmond gas prices fall nearly 0.8 cents per gallon, according to Gas Buddy