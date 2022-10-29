Younkin announces $60 million in tax credits to improve rental affordability

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Younkin has announced that the commonwealth of Virginia has contributed $60 million in Housing Opportunity Tax Credits to investors building affordable housing throughout Virginia.

The HOTC seeks to improve affordable home options for Virginias by making the development and building process of rental housing affordable for investors.

“Virginia Housing is proud to award Housing Opportunity Tax Credits to make homes more affordable for Virginians. Tax credits are a wonderful tool that allows developers to offer the units at affordable rental rates, impacting individual families and local economies,” said CEO of Virginia Housing Susan Dewey.

In 2021 the HOTC program was introduced through legislation passed by the Virginia General Assembly. Significant revisions were made in 2022 and as a result Virginias housing and Virginia’s housing finance agency were able to award up to $60 million in housing opportunity tax credits.

“A priority in the forefront of this Administration is to make housing more affordable for all Virginians. Our partnership with Virginia Housing has enabled us to effectively disperse state tax credits to ensure rental properties are being built that are more affordable for renters,” said Governor Youngkin.

All projects are in the early stages, the funds are expected to preserve 47 affordable homes and create 572 new affordable homes throughout Virginia.

“The funds allocated to the state tax credits for rental housing are key in revitalizing our neighborhoods and providing more affordable housing options for our workforce,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick.

