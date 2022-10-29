Saturday Forecast: Dry and mild weekend
Rain returns to the forecast on Halloween with warm up expected next week
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Clouds decrease throughout the day Saturday but increase again Sunday.
Saturday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the low-60s.
Sunday: Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the low to mid-40s, highs in the mid-60s.
Halloween Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible, especially during the afternoon and evening. Rain totals less than 1/10″. Lows near 50, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
Tuesday: Isolated showers possible. Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s.
Thursday: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows near 50, highs near 70.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 50, highs in the low 70s.
