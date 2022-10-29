Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Saturday Forecast: Dry and mild weekend

Rain returns to the forecast on Halloween with warm up expected next week
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 4:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Clouds decrease throughout the day Saturday but increase again Sunday.

Saturday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the low-60s.

Sunday: Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the low to mid-40s, highs in the mid-60s.

Halloween Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible, especially during the afternoon and evening. Rain totals less than 1/10″. Lows near 50, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Tuesday: Isolated showers possible. Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s.

Thursday: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows near 50, highs near 70.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 50, highs in the low 70s.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond Police Officer Jean Assad faces felony charges of rape and aggravated sexual battery.
Richmond Police Officer arrested, charged with rape
Police say there were three adults shot outside the convenience store. Two are suffering from...
Police: 3 men injured in Richmond convenience store shooting
Virginia Lottery said the two tickets were sold in Virginia Beach and Henry County.
2 Powerball ticket purchases in Virginia worth $100,000 each
Police in Indiana say 18-year-old Marrell B. Tyler is facing a burglary charge related to an...
Residents fight back, take down would-be robber in apartment break-in, police say
The students at Liberty Middle School in Fairfax County were having symptoms like vomiting,...
Several Virginia middle school students sick after eating Delta-8 THC gummies