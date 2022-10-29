Healthcare Pros
Officials: Dozens in cardiac arrest after crowd surge in South Korea

Dozens of people in Seoul are reportedly in cardiac arrest.
Dozens of people in Seoul are reportedly in cardiac arrest.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean officials say dozens of people were in cardiac arrest after being crushed by a large crowd pushing forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities in the capital Seoul.

Choi Cheon-sik, an official from the National Fire Agency, said around 100 people were reported as injured during the crowd surge Saturday night in the Itaewon leisure district. He did not give a specific number of the people being treated for cardiac arrest Sunday but said they were in the dozens.

Choi said it was believed that people were crushed to death after a large crowd began pushing forward in a narrow alley near Hamilton Hotel, a major party spot in Seoul.

Police said dozens of people are being given CPR on Itaewon streets while many others have been taken to nearby hospitals.

A local police officer said he was also informed that a stampede occurred on Itaewon’s streets where a crowd of people gathered for Halloween festivities. The officer requested anonymity, saying the details of the incident were still under investigation.

Some local media reports earlier said the crush happened after a large number of people rushed to an Itaewon bar after hearing an unidentified celebrity visited there.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol issued a statement calling for officials to ensure swift treatment for those injured and review the safety of the festivity sites.

