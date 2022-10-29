Man is dead following early morning shooting in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A man was pronounced dead following an early morning shooting in Petersburg.

Officers were called to the 600 block of Grove Avenue due to reports of gunshots in the early morning hours on Saturday, Oct, 29.

A man was found in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police are currently investigating and ask anyone with information to contact Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.