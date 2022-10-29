Healthcare Pros
Man is dead following early morning shooting in Petersburg

Police responded to reports of shots fired on 600 Grove Avenue
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A man was pronounced dead following an early morning shooting in Petersburg.

Officers were called to the 600 block of Grove Avenue due to reports of gunshots in the early morning hours on Saturday, Oct, 29.

A man was found in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police are currently investigating and ask anyone with information to contact Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.

