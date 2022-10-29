Community leaders work to curb gun violence after Carolina Express convenience store shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Community leaders are looking at a new solution to curb the gun violence problem in the city. They say something needs to be done about some of the convenience stores in the neighborhoods where these shootings seem to keep happening. They’re saying that too many slot machines and too much alcohol is available which is likely contributing to people making bad decisions.

This initiative centers around the convenience store shooting that happened outside of the Carolina Express on Thursday night, sending three people to the hospital. This isn’t the first time there has been a shooting outside of that store. Earlier this summer four people were shot there. This prompted Richmond city councilwoman Robertson to organize an emergency meeting to talk about the store and how she’s planning to come together with the community to try to stop the violence.

Scenes from Thursday night’s shooting outside of the Carolina Express convenience store are hard to get out of your head video of shattered glass and bullet holes piercing windows. That is what is pushing community leaders to try to keep another shooting from happening again. They held a press conference outside of the store on Saturday morning.

“Some of the convenience stores are the root of the problem. They’re the root of the problem. Some of them not all of them but some of them. And to the ones that are the root of the problem either you’re going to comply, you’re going to sign a community agreement, or it’s time for you to go. Plain and simple it’s time to go get the heck out of the neighborhood,” explained James “J.J” Minor who serves as the president of the Richmond chapter of the NAACP.

Those leaders are using a fairly new piece of legislation as leverage, Virginia House Bill 2131. That legislation was passed back in 2021. It requires strict action to be taken by a business if issues that endanger public health and safety at said business are being caused by the regular presence of people on the property in possession of controlled substances and the discharge of a firearm under certain conditions.

“Based on the information that we have from the city administration and from the police department we certainly do meet that criteria,” said Tavares Floyd who works for councilwoman Robertson.

Leaders want go around and survey what’s in every store, make petitions against stores that don’t match the desired criteria, and eventually take all of the data to the chief administrative officer who can help determine whether or not these businesses are in compliance. People were already out at the Carolina Express on Saturday were surveying what was inside. They were not happy about the shelves of alcohol and lottery machines throughout the store.

NBC 12 asked whether or not the goal for these leaders was to shut down the store entirely or just to get the business to take corrective action. Councilwoman Robertson responded by saying, “There are policies and laws that has to be abided by as it relates to a business owner I’m not sure where we are but I’m sure with this law there are more things that have happened at this location to give us more validation that perhaps we will be able to shut this business down.”

Another community meeting about the convenience store situation will be held tomorrow night at Six Points Innovation Center on Meadowbridge Road in Richmond Doors will be open at 5pm, the meeting starts at 6pm.

