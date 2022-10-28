Youngkin on attack of Pelosi’s husband: ‘We’re going to send her back to be with him’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Glenn Youngkin spoke on the attack of Nancy Pelosi’s husband while campaigning for Virginia’s 7th district Republican candidate on Friday.

According to California law enforcement, Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was attacked with a hammer by an intruder at the couple’s San Francisco home early Friday morning.

According to the speaker’s office, Pelosi, 82, was hospitalized but is expected to make a full recovery.

Police say the intruder was looking for the speaker of the House when he broke in.

Youngkin was campaigning for GOP House candidate Yesli Vega in the 7th District when he told the crowd: “Speaker Pelosi’s husband had a break-in last night in their house, and he was assaulted. There’s no room for violence anywhere, but we’re gonna send her back to be with him in California. That’s what we’re going to go do.”

Youngkin spokesperson Macaulay Porter provided NBC12 with this statement regarding his comments: “As the governor clearly said, the assault on Paul Pelosi was wrong, and there is no place for violence. He wishes him a full recovery and is keeping the Pelosi family in his prayers.”

