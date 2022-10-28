Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
VDOT completes improvement project for Patterson and Parham intersection

The $14 million project began in May 2021.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Improvements for a western Henrico intersection that caused frustrations and concerns for drivers have been completed.

The Virginia Department of Transportation recently completed a $14 million project - adding turn lanes, sidewalks, and crosswalks at the intersection of Parham Road and Patterson Avenue.

VDOT began the project in May 2021 to fix misaligned markings, making the turn lanes too narrow, and putting drivers at risk for a head-on collision.

To learn more about the project, click here.

