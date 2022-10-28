VDOT completes improvement project for Patterson and Parham intersection

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Improvements for a western Henrico intersection that caused frustrations and concerns for drivers have been completed.

The Virginia Department of Transportation recently completed a $14 million project - adding turn lanes, sidewalks, and crosswalks at the intersection of Parham Road and Patterson Avenue.

VDOT began the project in May 2021 to fix misaligned markings, making the turn lanes too narrow, and putting drivers at risk for a head-on collision.

