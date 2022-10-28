Healthcare Pros
VDH, VCU launch opioid cost calculator

The tool uses Virginia-specific data and allows users to narrow in on cities and counties to...
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Health has partnered with Virginia Commonwealth University to launch an opioid cost calculator.

“It looks at various costs of the opioid epidemic such as loss of labor costs, crime education, child-family assistance costs, state and local government costs as well as health care costs,” Lauren Yerkes, injury and violence prevention senior epidemiologist at the Virginia Department of Health said.

Yerkes said the cost calculator came about because they wanted to understand more about the economic burden related to opioid addiction.

The tool uses Virginia-specific data and allows users to narrow in on cities and counties to see where they rank in the opioid cost epidemic.

“There is an interactive map where you can click on or hover over your particular city or county of interest and see the estimated cost per person in your city or county as it relates to loss of labor costs or healthcare costs or other costs to Virginians,” Yerkes said.

Yerkes said the goal is to inform Virginians about the economic impact of the opioid epidemic.

“It does not measure the value of lives lost. We know that opioid addiction and drug overdose is one of the leading causes of death among Virginians throughout the state so that is measureless,” Yerkes said.

Yerkes said in 2020, the economic impact of the opioid epidemic cost Virginians 3.5 billion dollars.

“What we hope that this calculator will do is not only inform Virginians about the economic impact but also have it as a useful tool so that people can work together in their communities, with their local governments, their businesses and their workforce to ... how to support their community to reduce and prevent opioid addiction and overdose,” Yerkes said.

Yerkes said going forward they hope to expand the calculator and provide more recent data, as well as explore other opportunities to increase the information about the opioid epidemic to Virginians.

The Virginia opioid cost calculator can be found at costofaddictionvirginia.com.

