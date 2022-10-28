Healthcare Pros
Trump endorses Yesli Vega, Spanberger’s GOP challenger

Republican Yesli Vega is running for the 7th District U.S. House seat in Virginia.
By Sarah Rankin
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
STAFFORD, Va. (AP) - Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Yesli Vega in Virginia’s competitive 7th Congressional District.

Vega is a local elected official hoping to unseat incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger. While Vega did not immediately tout the endorsement, Virginia Democrats sought to highlight it.

Over the course of his term, the former president ignited a wave of Democratic resistance in Virginia, a state he lost to President Joe Biden by 10 points in 2020.

Asked about the endorsement, Vega said Friday that the most important endorsement to her was that of the voters. She says the race is about no one other than her and Spanberger.

10/28/2022 4:05:22 PM (GMT -4:00)

