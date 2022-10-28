Triple shooting outside of convenience store leaves community shaken

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond Police are working to solve a triple shooting that happened Thursday night outside the Carolina Express convenience store near Meadowbridge Road.

Two of the victims are still being treated for life-threatening injuries, while the third victim is expected to be okay.

Bullet holes and glass were shattered everywhere at the Carolina Express convenience store the day after shots blew through the store.

“I talked to the police officer, and I have to hire a security guard now,” said the store owner.

This isn’t the first time something like this has happened in the area. Four people were shot outside Carolina Express in early August of this year.

Just last year, another person was shot on Carolina Avenue, which is next to the store.

We spoke to some people who come to Carolina Express every day. Some of them told us they have kids who live in the neighborhood and don’t feel safe.

“You can’t send the kids to the store. They ain’t safe in here. We ain’t safe right now look at the window,” explained Shanda Marks, who lives near the convenience store.

Community leader Charles Willis said his friend was one of the men shot. Willis talked to him on Friday. He said his friend told him he was resting and recovering and admitted he was more emotionally hurt by what happened than physically.

“He’s hurt, he’s upset, you know, because he’s again he’s out here in Richmond trying to help stop the violence, especially gun violence and he gets shot,” Willis stated.

Police haven’t released any suspect information yet. If you saw something that can help, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

