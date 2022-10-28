Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Triple shooting outside of convenience store leaves community shaken

Richmond police are working to solve a triple shooting.
By Emily Yinger
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond Police are working to solve a triple shooting that happened Thursday night outside the Carolina Express convenience store near Meadowbridge Road.

Two of the victims are still being treated for life-threatening injuries, while the third victim is expected to be okay.

Police: 3 men injured in Richmond convenience store shooting

Bullet holes and glass were shattered everywhere at the Carolina Express convenience store the day after shots blew through the store.

“I talked to the police officer, and I have to hire a security guard now,” said the store owner.

This isn’t the first time something like this has happened in the area. Four people were shot outside Carolina Express in early August of this year.

Just last year, another person was shot on Carolina Avenue, which is next to the store.

We spoke to some people who come to Carolina Express every day. Some of them told us they have kids who live in the neighborhood and don’t feel safe.

“You can’t send the kids to the store. They ain’t safe in here. We ain’t safe right now look at the window,” explained Shanda Marks, who lives near the convenience store.

Community leader Charles Willis said his friend was one of the men shot. Willis talked to him on Friday. He said his friend told him he was resting and recovering and admitted he was more emotionally hurt by what happened than physically.

“He’s hurt, he’s upset, you know, because he’s again he’s out here in Richmond trying to help stop the violence, especially gun violence and he gets shot,” Willis stated.

Police haven’t released any suspect information yet. If you saw something that can help, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say just before 5 a.m. Oct. 27, the suspect approached an employee outside the Panera...
Chesterfield Police: Suspect robs Panera Bread at gunpoint
Danielle Tulloss, age 21 of Fredericksburg, and Raequan Gilliens, age 24 of Ashland - face...
2-year-old found alone in motel dies; suspects face child neglect and abuse charges
Virginia Lottery said the two tickets were sold in Virginia Beach and Henry County.
2 Powerball ticket purchases in Virginia worth $100,000 each
Police say there were three adults shot outside the convenience store. Two are suffering from...
Police: 3 men injured in Richmond convenience store shooting
Richmond police investigate a deadly shooting at an apartment complex on the city's northside.
Police identify Richmond man killed in shooting on city’s northside

Latest News

Beware of the ghouls and zombies that may come alive this Halloween, but the reward will be...
Get ready to get spooky: Richmond neighborhoods go all out for Halloween
The city of Petersburg says the Lafayette Street Bridge is failing due to its age.
Petersburg closing Lafayette Bridge until further notice
Sentencing is scheduled for January 2023
Virginia man enters guilty plea for destruction outside U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6th, 2021
Sentencing is scheduled for January 2023
Virginia man accused of causing destruction during Capitol insurrection enters guilty plea