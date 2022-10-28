Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Richmond Police Officer arrested, charged with rape

A Richmond Police officer is in police custody after being indicted by a multi-jurisdictional...
A Richmond Police officer is in police custody after being indicted by a multi-jurisdictional grand jury on rape and aggravated sexual battery charges.(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond Police officer is in police custody after being indicted by a multi-jurisdictional grand jury on rape and aggravated sexual battery charges.

Officer Jean Assad was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 27 after the grand jury indicted him. He is being held without bond.

Richmond Police said Assad has been with the department since June 2017. He is now on leave without pay status as the department continues its investigation.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say just before 5 a.m. Oct. 27, the suspect approached an employee outside the Panera...
Chesterfield Police: Suspect robs Panera Bread at gunpoint
Danielle Tulloss, age 21 of Fredericksburg, and Raequan Gilliens, age 24 of Ashland - face...
2-year-old found alone in motel dies; suspects face child neglect and abuse charges
Virginia Lottery said the two tickets were sold in Virginia Beach and Henry County.
2 Powerball ticket purchases in Virginia worth $100,000 each
Richmond police investigate a deadly shooting at an apartment complex on the city's northside.
Police identify Richmond man killed in shooting on city’s northside
Christopher Feagin is one of several aliases the man has used over the years, police said. He...
Man who escaped Va. psychiatric hospital taken into custody

Latest News

The students at Liberty Middle School in Fairfax County were having symptoms like vomiting,...
Several Virginia middle school students sick after eating Delta-8 THC gummies
Police say there were three adults shot outside the convenience store. Two are suffering from...
Police: 3 men injured in Richmond convenience store shooting
Virginia is seeing a lot of Powerball winners. Including two $100,000 tickets from Henry County...
News to Know for Oct. 28: 3 men shot outside store; Area pediatric bed shortage; Virginians win big money
Friday Forecast: A little morning sun, then clouds come streaming back
Friday Forecast: A little morning sun, then clouds come streaming back