Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Powerball jackpot rises to $825 million, 5th largest in US

The Powerball jackpot has reached $700 million, which Powerball says is the fifth largest in...
The Powerball jackpot has reached $700 million, which Powerball says is the fifth largest in its history.(CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A massive lottery jackpot got a little bigger Friday as the top Powerball prize climbed to an estimated $825 million ahead of Saturday night’s drawing.

The Powerball jackpot ranks as the fifth-largest in U.S. history, though it’s good to keep in mind that it has grown so large because no one has hit all six numbers since Aug. 3. That’s 36 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner.

Why the extended winless streak? Because the odds of winning the jackpot are an abysmal one in 292.2 million. The long odds are designed to limit jackpot winners, which in turn allows the grand prize to grow so large.

The $825 million prize is for winners who choose to take their riches through an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Nearly all winners opt for cash, which for Saturday’s drawing would be an estimated $410.2 million.

Those winnings also would be subject to federal taxes. Many states tax lottery winnings, too.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say just before 5 a.m. Oct. 27, the suspect approached an employee outside the Panera...
Chesterfield Police: Suspect robs Panera Bread at gunpoint
Danielle Tulloss, age 21 of Fredericksburg, and Raequan Gilliens, age 24 of Ashland - face...
2-year-old found alone in motel dies; suspects face child neglect and abuse charges
Virginia Lottery said the two tickets were sold in Virginia Beach and Henry County.
2 Powerball ticket purchases in Virginia worth $100,000 each
Richmond police investigate a deadly shooting at an apartment complex on the city's northside.
Police identify Richmond man killed in shooting on city’s northside
Police say there were three adults shot outside the convenience store. Two are suffering from...
Police: 3 men injured in Richmond convenience store shooting

Latest News

The $14 million project began in May 2021.
VDOT completes improvement project for Patterson and Parham intersection
Broken Arrow, Okla., police and fire department investigate the scene of a fire with multiple...
Deaths of 8 in Oklahoma home investigated as murder-suicide
The billionaire has taken over the social media network.
Musk is in control of Twitter; questions remain on what he’ll do with it
Greggory Randolph has been charged with malicious wounding in connection to the assault.
Man arrested after assault leaves VCU student seriously hurt