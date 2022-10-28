Police: 3 men injured in Richmond convenience store shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Richmond are investigating a shooting that left three men injured.

According to police, there were three adults were shot outside the Carolina Express on Carolina Avenue in the city’s north side. Police say two of the men have life-threatening injuries, the third man’s injuries are not life-threatening.

All three were taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

