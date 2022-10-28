Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Police: 3 men injured in Richmond convenience store shooting

Police say there were three adults shot outside the convenience store. Two are suffering from...
Police say there were three adults shot outside the convenience store. Two are suffering from life-threatening injuries.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Richmond are investigating a shooting that left three men injured.

According to police, there were three adults were shot outside the Carolina Express on Carolina Avenue in the city’s north side. Police say two of the men have life-threatening injuries, the third man’s injuries are not life-threatening.

All three were taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Feagin is one of several aliases the man has used over the years, police said. He...
Man who escaped Va. psychiatric hospital taken into custody
The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. in a neighborhood near Hungary and Springfield Roads.
Neighbors left shaken after man shot in front of Henrico home
Police say just before 5 a.m. Oct. 27, the suspect approached an employee outside the Panera...
Chesterfield Police: Suspect robs Panera Bread at gunpoint
Kelvin A. Hunter, 28, was charged with two counts of attempted aggravated murder and two counts...
Chesterfield Police: Man charged with attempted murder after injuring 2 officers in shooting
Chesterfield Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting.
3 injured, including 2 police officers in Chesterfield

Latest News

Virginia Commonwealth University has paused a branded beer initiative with Hardywood Park Craft...
VCU pauses branded beer initiative with Hardywood
Police do not yet have any suspect information available.
Police identify Richmond man killed in shooting on city’s northside
On Thursday, Oct. 27, detectives and the U.S Marshals arrested 69-year-old Carl Williams of...
Man charged with murder in Richmond stabbing
As a form of the common cold, RSV is a virus medical professionals deal with seasonally however...
Virginia hospitals experiencing pediatric bed shortage