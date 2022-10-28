Healthcare Pros
Petersburg closing Lafayette Bridge until further notice

The city of Petersburg says the Lafayette Street Bridge is failing due to its age.
Published: Oct. 28, 2022
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Petersburg is closing the 120-year-old Lafayette Street Bridge between High and Hinton Streets, until further notice.

The city says there are structural issues with the bridge that crosses the Brickhouse Run stream. The historic masonry arch-style bridge is failing due to age. Over time, the erosion of soil surrounding the bridge foundation, and the loss of stone and brick structural components have made it unsafe.

The City has engineers working to determine the damage and repairs needed. Detours are in place.

