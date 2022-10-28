News to Know for Oct. 28: 3 men shot outside store; Area pediatric bed shortage; Virginians win big money

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The end of the work week is finally here! Here’s a look at our top headlines!

3 Men Shot Outside Convenience Store

Two men are fighting for their lives and another is recovering after a triple shooting.

It happened outside of a convenience store on Carolina Avenue on the city’s northside.

Police say all three victims were shot outside of the store. Officials say the business was also shot at.

There’s no word on a possible suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Couple Charged in 2-year-old’s Death

Danielle Tulloss, age 21, of Fredericksburg, and Raequan Gilliens, age 24, of Ashland - now face child neglect and abuse charges.

The two-year-old was found alone in the Days Inn on England Street on Oct. 15.

Police say the toddler was in some kind of “medical distress” and died at the hospital five days later.

Police say more charges are pending.

Area Hospitals Experience Pediatric Bed Shortage

Like much of the country, children’s hospital beds here in central Virginia are filling up fast due to RSV and respiratory viruses like the flu or COVID.

The Children’s Hospital of Richmond says it’s operating at about 95 percent capacity.

HCA Hospitals says its Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Chippenham Hospital is at capacity - about half of those patients have RSV.

Saint Mary’s Hospital is also seeing an increase.

Health officials anticipate a rise in COVID cases. The CDC is monitoring a new COVID strain that’s causing a surge of cases overseas.

Powerball Jackpot Grows to $800M

Virginia is seeing a lot of Powerball winners - just no jackpot-winning ticket.

54,000 tickets sold in Virginia - won prizes Wednesday. That includes two, $100,000 tickets from Henry County and Virginia Beach.

Since no one hit all of the numbers, the jackpot now sits at $800 million!

That makes this the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history.

The next drawing is Saturday night.

Lots of Spooky Fun This Weekend!

There are a lot of events happening this weekend leading up to Halloween!

The Richmond Flying Squirrels will host “Squirrel-O-Ween” today at the Diamond.

There’s also a Halloween Bar Crawl in Shockoe Bottom today and tomorrow.

Also on Saturday, there’s a trunk or treat event at the Petersburg Sports Complex.

Of course, Kings Dominion’s Halloween Haunt and Busch Garden’s Howl-O-Scream.

Clouds Return

After a gorgeous Thursday, the clouds come right back today.

We will see some sun this morning, but the clouds will quickly return making for some cooler temperatures.

Highs will be in the upper 50s.

