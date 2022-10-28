Healthcare Pros
Man arrested after assault leaves VCU student seriously hurt

Greggory Randolph has been charged with malicious wounding in connection to the assault.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 29, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is in police custody after an aggravated assault left a VCU student seriously hurt in August.

On Aug. 19 at 1:01 a.m., officers responded to the 00 block of West Broad Street on a reported assault near the Switch Pop-Up Bar.

The victim, a male student at VCU, said that a man heckled a group of people as he walked past them. After the victim told the man to leave a friend alone, he said the man hit him in the face repeatedly, causing severe injuries and a temporary loss of consciousness.

VCU Police detectives arrested Greggory Randolph and charged him with malicious wounding.

The university’s police department is leading the investigation.

