Man arrested after assault leaves VCU student seriously hurt
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is in police custody after an aggravated assault left a VCU student seriously hurt in August.
On Aug. 19 at 1:01 a.m., officers responded to the 00 block of West Broad Street on a reported assault near the Switch Pop-Up Bar.
The victim, a male student at VCU, said that a man heckled a group of people as he walked past them. After the victim told the man to leave a friend alone, he said the man hit him in the face repeatedly, causing severe injuries and a temporary loss of consciousness.
VCU Police detectives arrested Greggory Randolph and charged him with malicious wounding.
The university’s police department is leading the investigation.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.