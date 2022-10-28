Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Kanye West’s account appears to be reactivated on Twitter shortly after Musk takeover

FILE - Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills,...
FILE - Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. West’s Twitter and Instagram accounts were locked because of posts by the rapper, now known legally as Ye, that were widely deemed antisemitic, according to reports, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News/AP) – Kanye West’s Twitter account appeared to be reactivated Friday, not long after Elon Musk took over the social media platform.

The hip-hop artist, who now goes by Ye, had been blocked from Twitter for several weeks after making antisemitic comments, breaking the company’s terms of service.

Several groups, including his talent agency, have since dropped their association with West in recent weeks as part of the backlash from the posts.

Musk purchased the social media platform for $44 billion with plans to take it private.

The Tesla CEO tried to soothe leery Twitter advertisers Thursday by saying that he is buying the platform to help humanity and doesn’t want it to become a “free-for-all hellscape.”

The message appeared to be aimed at addressing concerns among advertisers that Musk’s plans to promote free speech by cutting back on moderating content will open the floodgates to more online toxicity and drive away users.

Now the shares have changed hands, Twitter is Musk’s to do with as he pleases and he could reopen the account of former President Donald Trump as well.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Police say just before 5 a.m. Oct. 27, the suspect approached an employee outside the Panera...
Chesterfield Police: Suspect robs Panera Bread at gunpoint
Danielle Tulloss, age 21 of Fredericksburg, and Raequan Gilliens, age 24 of Ashland - face...
2-year-old found alone in motel dies; suspects face child neglect and abuse charges
Virginia Lottery said the two tickets were sold in Virginia Beach and Henry County.
2 Powerball ticket purchases in Virginia worth $100,000 each
Richmond police investigate a deadly shooting at an apartment complex on the city's northside.
Police identify Richmond man killed in shooting on city’s northside
Police say there were three adults shot outside the convenience store. Two are suffering from...
Police: 3 men injured in Richmond convenience store shooting

Latest News

FILE - Jerry Lee Lewis performs at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in New Orleans on...
Jerry Lee Lewis, ‘Great Balls of Fire’ singer, dies at 87
Police said they received multiple calls around 8:47 p.m. about a man shot along the 400 block...
2 men arrested in connection to deadly shooting near Henrico convenience store
Richmond - Henrico Health Districts says only about 14% of the population currently has a...
Bivalent COVID-19 boosters lagging, RHHD says
FILE - Paul Pelosi, right, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, of California, follows...
LIVE: Police give update; assailant shouted ‘Where is Nancy?’ in Paul Pelosi attack, source says
The billionaire has taken over the social media network.
Musk is in control of Twitter; questions remain on what he’ll do with it