Get ready to get spooky: Richmond neighborhoods go all out for Halloween

Get ready to be spooked on just about every corner this Halloween weekend.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Get ready to be spooked on just about every corner of the museum district this Halloween weekend.

Spine-chilling decorations in neighborhoods across Richmond may send trick-or-treaters scurrying.

“Ultimately I think that it’s sort of my favorite holiday is Halloween because just the kids being aghast with everything on my front porch,” said Justin Bowers, who lives on Kensington Avenue.

Bowers says he couldn’t wait to decorate again this year, and with limited space, he got creative.

“For me with decorating has been the scale because put[ting] a bunch of little things on your porch you don’t get noticed as much, but you cant not look at a 12-foot ghost,” said Bowers.

And you certainly won’t miss the skeleton scaling the corner of his home.

Things take a darker turn on the next block over, where some families on Hanover avenue are getting ready for the big day.

“I had no idea we had moved to trick-or-treating Mecca basically. So we’re really excited it’s happening right on our street,” said Summer Mojica, who just moved to Hanover Avenue.

Mojica and her entire family are dressing up as Spider-Man this year.

“We’re new to the neighborhood so it’ll be nice to feel this community,” said Mojica. “Halloween is fun. Candy and we love seeing other people’s costumes too that’s really fun!”

Beware of the ghouls and zombies that may come alive this Halloween, but the reward will be worth the fright.

“Rain or shine there will be candy,” said Bowers. “So please stop by. Take photos and spread the love. Love to have the children come to the neighborhood so just looking forward to seeing the kids and what they are dressed up as.”

If you want to send NBC12 your Halloween photos, costumes, houses, and the like, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

