Friday Forecast: A little morning sun, then clouds come streaming back

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a gorgeous Thursday, the clouds come right back today. Some showers but not many on Halloween.

Friday: After some morning sun, clouds quickly return. Cool and dry. Highs in the upper 50s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the low 60s.

Sunday: Increasing clouds with an isolated shower possible overnight. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid-60s. (Evening Rain Chance: 20%)

Halloween Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Rain totals around 1/10″ . Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Tuesday: Isolated early morning shower possible. Partly sunny afternoon. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the low 70s. (AM Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 50, highs near 70.

