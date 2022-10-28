Healthcare Pros
Former Virginia correctional officer indicted on sex crime charges

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A former Virginia correctional officer, who was in line to become a deputy sheriff in Chesterfield, has been indicted on sex crime charges.

On Oct. 26, Andrew Edward Reilly, 30, of Henrico was arrested on three indictments for carnal knowledge of a prisoner by an officer.

The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office says the Department of Corrections conducted an investigation that showed that the incidents happened at the Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women between 2020-2021.

Before the allegations came to light, the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office says Reilly left his job at the correctional center to become a deputy at the sheriff’s office.

Upon graduating from the pre-certified academy, Reilly was assigned to jail security in November 2021.

The sheriff’s office says during his probationary period, Reilly was fired from his position as a deputy sheriff once they learned about the indictments.

He is now being held at the Central Virginia Regional Jail without bond.

