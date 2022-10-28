Healthcare Pros
Feed More delivers 10 millionth meal

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Feed More delivered its 10 millionth meal on Thursday, a major milestone for the nonprofit.

This monumental meal was delivered to Mary Smith. She is turning 104 in November and “Meals on Wheels” has helped her stay in her home.

The program reaches about a thousand seniors and homebound neighbors every weekday across 100 routes in Richmond.

Feed More’s first-ever delivery took place on Oct. 26, 1967, when Richmond Mayor Morrill Crowe and his wife, Katheryne, delivered the first meals to eight homebound residents in Richmond.

In 2021, Feed More delivered over 500,000 made-from-scratch meals to more than 2,700 recipients.

On Thursday Feed More delivered their 10 millionth meal to Ms. Mary Smith.
