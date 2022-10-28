Healthcare Pros
Decision 2022: Spotlight on Virginia’s 7th congressional district

Democrat Abigail Spanberger (left) and Republican Yesli Vega face off in the 7th District.
Democrat Abigail Spanberger (left) and Republican Yesli Vega face off in the 7th District.
By Henry Graff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Due to redistricting, Virginia’s 7th congressional district changed the most, and has moved well north from where it once was.

The new district covers Caroline and Spotsylvania counties in the NBC12 viewing area.

Incumbent Democrat Abigail Spanberger, who is in her second term, she’s been responsive to the needs of the district.

“A million dollars towards a recovery center, helping those with substance abuse disorder in Henrico, a major water project in Spotsylvania County, a new fire truck in Nottaway, a new roof on an important building in Culpeper,” said Spanberger.

On the campaign trail, including at a recent event in Spotsylvania County, Spanberger says the economy and inflation are big talkers as well as abortion rights.

She’s also trying to clean up Congress through ethics reform.

“I have been leading the effort, the bipartisan effort, to ensure that members of congress cannot buy or sell individual stocks,” said Spanberger.

Her Republican opponent is Yesli Vega.

She’s a military wife, mother and Prince William County supervisor who says voters are ready for a change in Washington.

“The economy, inflation, crime, the cost of living that’s skyrocketing and all because of Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi and Abigail Spanberger voted for these failed policies that are hurting Virginians,” said Vega.

NBC12 spent time with Vega during a campaign rally just outside Fredericksburg one night.

Top priorities for Vega include reigning in wasteful Washington spending and on abortion rights, which she says is now a state issue, not a federal one.

Vega says she has momentum in this closely watched race that could determine who controls Congress.

“I have a voting record over the last three years that I’m proud of. One that reflects the wishes and the desires and the needs of my constituents,” said Vega.

UVA’s Center for Politics has rated this contest as leaning Democratic.

Voters will make that call Nov. 8.

