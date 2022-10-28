Chesterfield police release new details about officer-involved shooting

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Police Department continues to investigate an officer-involved shooting that happened Oct. 25 in the Broadwater Community.

In a social media post on Friday, Oct. 28, police said the officers “acted bravely in the face of a violent attack and, we believe, saved each other’s lives at different points as the situation unfolded.”

Police say 28-year-old Kelvin A. Hunter, of Richmond, was visiting family in the neighborhood when officers were called to the scene on Timsberry Circle.

Police say Hunter attacked an officer, removed his gun from a holster and a struggle ensued. A second officer got involved to attempt to fight for the gun.

“Hunter and both officers were fighting over the first officer’s gun when Hunter aimed the gun at the second officer’s head,” police said. “The first officer saw that the gun was pointed at his partner’s head and was able to strike the gun, moving it in a different direction as Hunter fired two shots. The gun jammed after the second shot was fired, likely because the first officer struck it.”

During the incident, police say Hunter fired the gun and hit the second officer in the leg. During the struggle, the first officer lost consciousness.

“The second officer engaged Hunter and shot him,” police said. “Hunter continued to maintain possession of the firearm and the second officer shot him a second time, striking him in the shoulder.”

The first officer regained consciousness as the second officer was firing her weapon, police said. Hunter was struck in the shoulder when that bullet was fired.

“The first officer then regained possession of his firearm,” police said. “Hunter followed officer commands from that point on.”

The first officer believed he had been shot in his ballistic vest, but the investigation now shows he was not shot.

“For this, we are grateful,” police said. “This incident unfolded rapidly; everything described above from Hunter’s initial attack on the first officer to the second officer’s shooting of Hunter took place in about 30 seconds. It has taken investigators roughly three days to unpack those 30 seconds.”

Hunter was charged with two counts of attempted aggravated murder and two counts of using a firearm to commit a felony.

