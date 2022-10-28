Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Firefighters rescue deer from sewer

By WSFA 12 News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - The Troy Fire Department released a video Thursday of a not-so-ordinary night rescue.

According to the fire department, they were called to rescue a deer who had become trapped in a sewer, WSFA reported.

A post on the department’s Facebook page showed the deer stuck in the tight spot before being rescued.

After being pulled out of the sewer and back onto solid ground, the deer is seen running off into the woods.

“You never know what the next call will bring,” the post added. “The guys are always happy to help!”

Copyright 2022 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say just before 5 a.m. Oct. 27, the suspect approached an employee outside the Panera...
Chesterfield Police: Suspect robs Panera Bread at gunpoint
Danielle Tulloss, age 21 of Fredericksburg, and Raequan Gilliens, age 24 of Ashland - face...
2-year-old found alone in motel dies; suspects face child neglect and abuse charges
Virginia Lottery said the two tickets were sold in Virginia Beach and Henry County.
2 Powerball ticket purchases in Virginia worth $100,000 each
Richmond police investigate a deadly shooting at an apartment complex on the city's northside.
Police identify Richmond man killed in shooting on city’s northside
Christopher Feagin is one of several aliases the man has used over the years, police said. He...
Man who escaped Va. psychiatric hospital taken into custody

Latest News

FILE - Paul Pelosi, right, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, of California, follows...
Nancy Pelosi’s husband attacked, her office says
A Richmond Police officer is in police custody after being indicted by a multi-jurisdictional...
Richmond Police Officer arrested, charged with rape
The persistence of high inflation, near the worst in four decades, has intensified pressure on...
A key US inflation gauge stayed at a high 6.2% in September
The frontlines of Kherson are seen from the vantage point of a Ukrainian reconnaissance unit.
Russia’s hope for Ukraine win revealed in battle for Bakhmut