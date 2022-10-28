Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Bivalent COVID-19 boosters lagging, RHHD says

Richmond - Henrico Health Districts says only about 14% of the population currently has a...
Richmond - Henrico Health Districts says only about 14% of the population currently has a bivalent booster.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The push is on across the state and here at home to get more people to sign up for a new COVID-19 booster.

Richmond - Henrico Health Districts says only about 14% of the population currently has a bivalent booster.

That holds true for the state as a whole as well.

There are multiple booster options to protect yourself against the omicron variant as for the lag in people signing up, doctors say we all have COVID fatigue.

“But it’s still impossible to know up front who’s going to get a mild case versus something either more serious or more long-lasting and so that’s why we really still are encouraging people even if you’ve had it before to go ahead, get that booster,” said Dr. Elaine Perry, RHHD Director.

Bivalent boosters are available for adults and children as young as five.

RHHD says most people are getting their shot at the pharmacy, along with their flu shot.

