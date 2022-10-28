Healthcare Pros
Acting police chief Rick Edwards speaks on new position

By John Hood
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -In his first community event since his new role, acting Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards met with neighbors in Ann Hardy Plaza as part of RPD’s trunk or treat.

Dozens of families could meet first responders and go home with bags of candy ahead of Halloween.

It’s gathering like this the interim chief says he wants to keep up while he’s at the reigns.

“I want our officers interacting with the public when there’s not some tragedy that occurred being out at events like this where we get to interact with the community, where they get to know my name, they get to know the officer’s name, and we get to know their names,” said Chief Edwards.

As Edwards transitions into his new role, he said he has a lot of priorities with gun violence at the top.

“We’ll certainly there’s multitude but obviously I was at a homicide scene last night on Chamberlayne Avenue,” Edwards said. “So our gun violence is a top concern for me.”

Thursday evening, the city of Richmond released a copy of former chief Gerald Smith’s resignation letter.

In it, Smith stated, “While I have had my challenges and made some mistakes, these officers have continuously stepped up to the plate to ensure Richmond has quality service.”

As the department moves forward, Edwards said he’s keeping those same officers in mind.

“I’ve met with staff over the last couple of days we’re doing our best, I’m explaining what’s expected of them and we’re going have some plans in place, give a lot of good direction, and just be there for them,” Edwards said.

As the city begins a nationwide search for a new chief, Edwards did not say if he was going to throw his name in the hat but for now, he’s just focusing on doing his best to serve and protect Richmond.

“Well look I love this city and I love the Richmond Police Department,” Edwards said. “We’re going to do our best to continue with the community policing model and crime-fighting strategies that have worked for us in the past and we’re just going to come up with new ways to address those concerns.”

