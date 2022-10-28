Healthcare Pros
2 men arrested in connection to deadly shooting near Henrico convenience store

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police have arrested two men in connection to a deadly shooting near a convenience store last month.

On Sept. 23, just before 9 p.m., police received calls about a shooting in the 400 block of E. Laburnum Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found Jonathan O. Fitzgerald, 40, of Richmond shot to death.

On Oct. 28, detectives arrested Lavar Anderson Jr., 18, of Henrico, and Joseph Quarles Yates III, 18, of Henrico without incident.

Both face charges of conspiracy to commit murder, first-degree murder, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

