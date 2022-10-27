Healthcare Pros
Virginia’s individual income tax filing extension deadline looming

Virginia taxpayers must file by the Nov. 1 extension deadline to be eligible for Virginia’s one-time income tax rebates
A closeup of the new 100 dollar bill picturing Benjamin Franklin. It's all about the Benjamins. Shallow depth of field.
By Justin Geary
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Tax Release) - Virginia Tax is reminding taxpayers of the upcoming deadline for those who haven’t filed individual income taxes for 2021.

The department says taxpayers must file by the November 1 deadline to be eligible for the one-time income rebates of up to either $250 for single filers and $500 for married couples filing jointly.

“Like last year, we encourage taxpayers to file electronically and to request a refund, if you have one coming, via direct deposit,” said Tax Commissioner Craig Burns. “We’d also like to remind taxpayers that to be eligible for the one-time income tax rebates, they’ll need to file by November 1. Generally, it takes up to two weeks to process an electronically-filed return, and up to eight weeks to process a paper return.”

The Department of Taxation wants taxpayers to keep these details in mind:

  • If your income was $73,000 or less in 2021, you’re eligible to file your taxes for free.
  • If you do need to make a payment, you have several easy-to-use options available including online, directly from your bank account; check or money order; and credit or debit card, both of which incur an additional fee.
  • For secure, online self-service you can create and log onto an online individual account. This allows you to track your return or refund.
  • You can also check the status of your refund by calling 804.367.2486, or using the Where’s My Refund application on the Virginia Tax website.

If you have questions about your return and need more information, visit the Virginia Tax website or contact the Virginia Tax Customer Service hotline at 804.367.8031.

