VDOE looks at next steps for proposed transgender student policies

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The public comment period for Virginians to weigh in on Governor Glenn Youngkin’s policy proposal for transgender students has ended.

The Virginia Department of Education will now review more than 70,000 comments submitted and could make changes before the state superintendent finalizes the model policies.

Gov. Youngkin’s new policies for transgender students would replace the 2021 policies put in place by the Northam administration.

Youngkin wants students to have a written note from their parents, and legal documentation if they want to change their gender identity, other than what was assigned at birth. That includes changing pronouns and using a different bathroom.

The governor says that parents should be deeply involved and informed in their children’s lives, education, and upbringing.

However, other groups and students have shown opposition.

On Wednesday, the Virginia NAACP said that the policies are discriminatory and could hurt young adults.

Youngkin’s policies also state that students must play on the sports team that corresponds with their gender at birth.

The Richmond Public School Board adopted a resolution that rejected the governor’s new policies.

