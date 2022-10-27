Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

VDOE looks at next steps for proposed transgender student policies

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The public comment period for Virginians to weigh in on Governor Glenn Youngkin’s policy proposal for transgender students has ended.

The Virginia Department of Education will now review more than 70,000 comments submitted and could make changes before the state superintendent finalizes the model policies.

Gov. Youngkin’s new policies for transgender students would replace the 2021 policies put in place by the Northam administration.

Youngkin wants students to have a written note from their parents, and legal documentation if they want to change their gender identity, other than what was assigned at birth. That includes changing pronouns and using a different bathroom.

The governor says that parents should be deeply involved and informed in their children’s lives, education, and upbringing.

However, other groups and students have shown opposition.

Thousands of Virginia students participate in walkouts to protest transgender policy

On Wednesday, the Virginia NAACP said that the policies are discriminatory and could hurt young adults.

Youngkin’s policies also state that students must play on the sports team that corresponds with their gender at birth.

The Richmond Public School Board adopted a resolution that rejected the governor’s new policies.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Feagin is one of several aliases the man has used over the years, police said. He...
Man who escaped Va. psychiatric hospital taken into custody
The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. in a neighborhood near Hungary and Springfield Roads.
Neighbors left shaken after man shot in front of Henrico home
Chesterfield Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting.
3 injured, including 2 police officers in Chesterfield
Kelvin A. Hunter, 28, was charged with two counts of attempted aggravated murder and two counts...
Chesterfield Police: Man charged with attempted murder after injuring 2 officers in shooting
Mike Ortmeier with 20-lb bags of seed he collected for the Virginia Department of Forestry.
One man has collected more than 8,000 pounds of acorns for Virginia

Latest News

Campaign signs outside the election office in Prince William County, a closely watched...
Printer takes responsibility for incorrect voter postcards sent to thousands of Virginians
One man is dead and now police are looking for answers after a shooting on the city's northside.
News to Know for Oct. 27: Man found shot to death; Va. receives $67M to fight opioid epidemic; Sunshine returns
Police say the robbery happened at the Panera on Midlothian Turnpike just before 5 Thursday...
Chesterfield Police: Suspect robs Panera Bread at gunpoint
Man found shot to death in apartment courtyard
Man found shot to death in apartment courtyard