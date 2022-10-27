VCU pauses branded beer initiative with Hardywood

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University has paused a branded beer initiative with Hardywood Park Craft Brewery after a request from the Adam Oakes family.

“VCU’s branded beer initiative was created with the best intentions: to fund student scholarships,” VCU said in a statement Thursday. “After hearing from members of our university community, including the family of Adam Oakes on Wednesday, we have paused this initiative.”

Earlier this week, longtime professor Dr. Everett Carpenter said the school’s branding and trademark policy explicitly prohibits putting the VCU brand on beer or alcoholic beverages.

VCU is moving forward with the launch of a branded beer with Hardywood, allegedly going against the wishes of the University Council and many faculty members.

“I think this is a prime example of VCU’s administration not listening and putting out a bad message,” Carpenter said.

Oakes is the freshman who died after a hazing incident in 2021.

“The fact that VCU is putting out a branded beer right after that,” VCU Senior Arlo Beland said earlier this week. “That timing is so terrible.”

VCU said Thursday that the beer is in the market, but “we will work with our partner to stop production, effective immediately. We value our community and have taken this action based on their concerns.”

