VA 5th District candidates face off in first and only debate

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HAMPDEN SYDNEY, Va. (WVIR) - The debate on Wednesday night between Republican Incumbent Representative Bob Good and Democrat Josh Throneburg highlighted their different stances on pretty much everything.

Despite their differences - the discussion overall remained civil. The 5th district candidates met at Hampden Sydney College where they faced off in an hour-long debate on everything from transgender policies to climate change.

“This dishonest demonization of fossil fuels in the petroleum industry needs to stop in our country. Petroleum and fossil fuels are a wonderful thing. God put them in the ground for us to harvest them,” Rep. Good said.

Throneburg was against the use of non-reusable energy.

“The congressman said we should not declare war on fossil fuels. I don’t understand the infatuation, I don’t understand the love affair that we have with fossil fuels. We have 40 years left of oil, known oil, to fund at our current rates, and then it’s gone,” Throneburg said.

The candidates were both asked for their thoughts on student loan forgiveness.

“The debt cannot be canceled or forgiven; it can only be transferred to those who did not pay for it. It is immoral to make those who didn’t go to college, those who worked their way through college, those who were, I guess, chumps, and paid off their student loans for Americans making up to $125,000 per individual or up to $250,000 per family,” Rep. Good said.

Throneburg was more conflicted on the student loan forgiveness program.

“This is not a systemic solution. This is a one-time targeted toward a particular group of people. I would have loved to have seen those interest rates that they had on those loans just lowered across the board to make it more affordable,” Throneburg said.

On the war in Ukraine, Throneburg said he would vote to fund more aid if elected to congress.

“All of a sudden one or one of our greatest adversaries has found themselves in a compromised position, so that is a benefit to our national security, and I’m just proud of the fact that we’re standing up for democracy,” Throneburg said.

Good said he would not.

“You can hope and pray that Ukraine wins admire the fighting that they’re doing and the way they’ve been able to sustain their defenses. However, I haven’t seen what is the exit game? What is the end game? What is the exit strategy for American involvement? I don’t think we want to escalate this conflict with a nuclear power” Rep. Good said.

One topic that was not discussed was the overturning of Roe v. Wade, something many voters have listed as a key issue.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

