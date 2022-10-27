Healthcare Pros
Thursday Forecast: The sun finally returns plus a cool breeze

Clouds plus an onshore breeze returns for tomorrow and Friday
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:00 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The sun returns Today! Cooler temperatures plus more clouds to end the work week and start the weekend.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, low humidity. Breezy at times. North wind 10-15 with 20mph gusts. Highs in the mid 60s.

Friday: Mostly Cloudy and cool. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 50s

Sunday: Increasing clouds with an isolated shower possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Halloween Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Rain totals looks to be light (only 1/4″ or less) Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a few showers possible. Lows in the low 50s, highs near 70. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s.

Wednesday Forecast: Low clouds and fog plus a few passing afternoon showers
