Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Richmond Police: Man dies after getting hit by street sweeper along Chamberlayne Avenue

The driver of the truck stayed on scene, according to Richmond Police
New details out of the Richmond's Northside - where police tell us a man was hit and killed by a street sweeper on Chamberlayne Avenue.
By NBC12 Newsroom and Desiree Montilla
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police tape lined two trees on a median along Chamberlayne Avenue Thursday afternoon near the area where the Richmond Police Department said a man was hit and killed by a street sweeper while walking across the street on Wednesday evening.

Richmond Police said a man was hit and killed by a street sweeper along Chamberlayne Avenue.
Richmond Police said a man was hit and killed by a street sweeper along Chamberlayne Avenue.(Source;NBC | NBC12)

At around 6:44 p.m., officers were called to the 2900 block of Chamberlayne Avenue on the report of a collision. Officers found a man injured on the scene in the right lane southbound of Chamberlayne Avenue after being hit by the street sweeper, who police said was part of a private company.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The Richmond Police Department Crash Team determined the man was crossing from the east side of the street to the west midblock when he was struck.

A man was hit and killed by a street sweeper in Richmond, according to Richmond Police.
A man was hit and killed by a street sweeper in Richmond, according to Richmond Police.(Source;NBC12 | NBC12)

On Thursday afternoon, Richmond Police were near where the crash happened, talking to businesses nearby.

Leigh Kelley, who lives in a neighborhood near Chamberlayne Avenue, said this fatal crash brings up concerns over safety along the road.

“Anytime I cross the street, it’s like I’m playing Frogger. It’s like hit or miss,” he said. “My wife and I now have a 2-year-old, and I mean, she’s starting to go out with her friends; she goes around with her nanny a lot, too, and sometimes they do cross over Chamberlayne, so it is a bit concerning.”

According to online data from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, five pedestrian-involved crashes along Chamberlayne Avenue occurred between January and August of this year, injuring eight people.

Police have not released details surrounding the factors of this latest crash. As officers look into this, Kelley hopes there will be more conversations around calming traffic measures.

“Maybe raised crosswalks, maybe kind of putting a median in the center just to make people slow down because people coming out of the county and into the city go extremely fast and vice versa,” he said.

Anyone with information about this crash can call RPD Crash Team Investigator J. Ozolins at 804-646-8671 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Feagin is one of several aliases the man has used over the years, police said. He...
Man who escaped Va. psychiatric hospital taken into custody
The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. in a neighborhood near Hungary and Springfield Roads.
Neighbors left shaken after man shot in front of Henrico home
Police say just before 5 a.m. Oct. 27, the suspect approached an employee outside the Panera...
Chesterfield Police: Suspect robs Panera Bread at gunpoint
Kelvin A. Hunter, 28, was charged with two counts of attempted aggravated murder and two counts...
Chesterfield Police: Man charged with attempted murder after injuring 2 officers in shooting
Chesterfield Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting.
3 injured, including 2 police officers in Chesterfield

Latest News

Two-year-old dies after being left alone in Ashland motel room
Two-year-old dies after being left alone in Ashland motel room
Richmond Coalition of Police throws support behind city’s interim police chief
Richmond Coalition of Police throws support behind city’s interim police chief
Decision 2022: Spotlight on Virginia’s 5th congressional district
Decision 2022: Spotlight on Virginia’s 5th congressional district
Virginia hospitals experience pediatric bed shortage
Virginia hospitals experience pediatric bed shortage
Police: Pedestrian hit, killed by street sweeper along Chamberlayne Avenue
Police: Pedestrian hit, killed by street sweeper along Chamberlayne Avenue