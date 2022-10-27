Richmond police investigating deadly shooting on city’s northside

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a deadly shooting on the city’s northside.

Police were called to an apartment complex in the 3500 block of Chamberlayne Ave. around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

When police arrived, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound in the courtyard of the apartment complex.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not yet have any suspect information available.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

