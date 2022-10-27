Richmond Police identify man in fatal street sweeper crash along Chamberlayne Avenue

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police tape lined two trees on a median along Chamberlayne Avenue Thursday afternoon near the area where the Richmond Police Department said a man was hit and killed by a street sweeper while walking across the street on Wednesday evening.

At around 6:44 p.m., officers were called to the 2900 block of Chamberlayne Avenue on the report of a collision. Officers found 62-year-old William Miller Carter of Richmond injured on the scene in the right lane southbound of Chamberlayne Avenue after being hit by the street sweeper, who police said was part of a private company.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The Richmond Police Department Crash Team determined the man was crossing from the east side of the street to the west midblock when he was struck.

On Thursday afternoon, Richmond Police were near where the crash happened, talking to businesses nearby.

Leigh Kelley, who lives in a neighborhood near Chamberlayne Avenue, said this fatal crash brings up concerns over safety along the road.

“Anytime I cross the street, it’s like I’m playing Frogger. It’s like hit or miss,” he said. “My wife and I now have a 2-year-old, and I mean, she’s starting to go out with her friends; she goes around with her nanny a lot, too, and sometimes they do cross over Chamberlayne, so it is a bit concerning.”

According to online data from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, five pedestrian-involved crashes along Chamberlayne Avenue occurred between January and August of this year, injuring eight people.

Police have not released details surrounding the factors of this latest crash. As officers look into this, Kelley hopes there will be more conversations around calming traffic measures.

“Maybe raised crosswalks, maybe kind of putting a median in the center just to make people slow down because people coming out of the county and into the city go extremely fast and vice versa,” he said.

Anyone with information about this crash can call RPD Crash Team Investigator J. Ozolins at 804-646-8671 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

