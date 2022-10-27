Program aims to help businesses, homeowners improve water quality in Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts has more than $4 million available in funds through its Virginia Conservation Assistance Program (VCAP) to help improve water quality in the commonwealth.

This money is available to homeowners and businesses and can be used to install rain gardens, cisterns, green roofs, and many more practices aimed at reducing water runoff and pollution.

If a person qualifies, they may be able to receive up to 80% of the cost needed to build the water conservation practices.

Right now there is not a Soil and Water Conservation District in the city of Richmond, but if you live within city limits and are interested, they still would like to hear from you.

Click/tap here if you would like more information.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.