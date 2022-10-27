Printer takes responsibility for incorrect voter postcards sent to thousands of Virginians

A Richmond-area printing company acknowledged it was partly responsible for errors that caused roughly 60,000 Virginians to get incorrect voter notices ahead of the Nov. 8 midterms.

Choice Printing Services, a vendor the Virginia Department of Elections and several other state agencies have used for years, was given the job of creating and sending the millions of notices recently mailed to eligible Virginia voters, according to state procurement records. The company is listed as a small, woman-owned business that’s done a variety of work for government customers, including printing bat guides for the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, maps for the Science Museum of Virginia and flu clinic posters for the Chesterfield Health District.

The election postcards were meant to inform people where to vote and what congressional and legislative districts they’re in after the 2021 redistricting process, but ended up causing more confusion for thousands of recipients in Northern Virginia and Southwest Virginia.

The errors also led to strong criticism from Democrats, who have portrayed the issue as incompetence or intentional “voter suppression” by Gov. Glenn Youngkin and his appointees.

