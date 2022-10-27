Healthcare Pros
Police identify Richmond man killed in shooting on city’s northside

Richmond police investigate a deadly shooting at an apartment complex on the city's northside.
Richmond police investigate a deadly shooting at an apartment complex on the city's northside.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 1:10 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a deadly shooting on the city’s northside.

Police were called to an apartment complex in the 3500 block of Chamberlayne Ave. around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

When police arrived, they found 30-year-old Ronnel Wayne of Richmond unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound in the apartment complex’s courtyard.

Wayne was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not yet have any suspect information available.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

