News to Know for Oct. 27: Man found shot to death; Va. receives $67M to fight opioid epidemic; Sunshine returns

Man Found Shot to Death in Apartment Courtyard

This shooting happened around 10:30 last night at an apartment complex on Chamberlayne Avenue in the Ginter Park Neighborhood.

When police arrived, they found a man shot to death in the courtyard.

At this point, police do not have any suspect information.

If you know anything, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Stoney Provides Some Insight into Resignation of City’s Police Chief

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney says now-former Police Chief Gerald Smith had a planned meeting at city hall with the chief administrative officer on Tuesday afternoon.

After that, all the mayor would say is that Smith’s resignation resulted from that meeting between those two. Stoney says he wasn’t present.

Timeline of Gerald Smith’s years as Richmond’s police chief

Moral issues had plagued the former chief within the police department, recruitment and retention issues, and the fallout from his assertion an alleged mass shooting was planned for Dogwood Dell.

Richmond Acting Police Chief Rick Edwards was sworn-in Tuesday night. He’s been with the police department since 1999. Sources say that he’s developed deep connections during that time and is well aware of violence issues in the city.

Student Returns Home From Hospital After Chemistry Demonstration Explosion

It’s been two weeks since several students were injured in a chemistry demonstration at Dinwiddie High School. Now, the last student being treated for burns is finally home.

17-year-old Jey Bryant sat in front of the classroom when an experiment ended in an explosion. Bryant was then flown to VCU Medical Center.

In a statement, the high school senior says his biggest concern is for his teacher.

The family says they have had no contact with the chemistry teacher since the incident.

As for Jey, he’ll have to go through several follow-up appointments beginning next week. His parents say he’ll likely return to school virtually before going back in person.

Two Officers Released from Hospital After Shooting

Two Chesterfield Police officers who were wounded in a shootout are back home. The suspect accused of shooting them is also out of the hospital.

Kelvin Hunter is behind bars without bond on two counts of aggravated attempted murder.

The shootout happened on Timsberry Circle in Chester Tuesday night.

Police say Hunter was there visiting a relative. Someone called 911 concerning an emotionally disturbed person.

Police say the shootout happened when Hunter tried to take an officer’s gun.

One of the officers was hit in his bulletproof vest, the other was shot in the leg.

Va. To Receive $67M for the Fight Against Opioid Epidemic

This is the first of several settlement payments from Johnson & Johnson after claims the company helped fuel the crisis.

Every locality in the state will soon see a big chunk of that money.

Documents from the Attorney General’s Office show Henrico County, The City of Richmond, and Chesterfield are getting the most money in the area.

Each locality will ultimately decide how the money will be spent, but the Virginia Opioid Abatement Authority is prepared to connect localities to the best programs to help with treatment and recovery efforts.

Tons of Sunshine Returns!

The sun returns today, with cooler temperatures plus more clouds to end the work week and start the weekend.

Highs will be in the mid-60s.

