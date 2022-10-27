Healthcare Pros
Man dies after getting hit by truck in Richmond

Around 6:44 p.m. on Oct. 26, officers were called to the 2900 block of Chamberlayne Avenue on...
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A man has died after getting hit by a truck while walking across Chamberlayne Avenue Wednesday evening.

Around 6:44 p.m. on Oct. 26, officers were called to the 2900 block of Chamberlayne Avenue on the report of a collision. Officers found an adult man injured on the scene in the right lane southbound of Chamberlayne Avenue who had been hit by a truck. He was taken to the hospital, where he died due to his injury.

The truck’s driver remained on the scene.

The Richmond Police Department Crash Team determined the man was crossing from the east side of the street to the west midblock when he was struck by the truck.

Anyone with information about this crash can call RPD Crash Team Investigator J. Ozolins at 804-646-8671 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

