Man dies after getting hit by street sweeper in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A man has died after getting hit by a street sweeper while walking across Chamberlayne Avenue Wednesday evening.

At around 6:44 p.m., officers were called to the 2900 block of Chamberlayne Avenue on the report of a collision. Officers found a man injured on the scene in the right lane southbound of Chamberlayne Avenue after being hit by the street sweeper. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The driver remained on the scene.

The Richmond Police Department Crash Team determined the man was crossing from the east side of the street to the west midblock when he was struck.

Anyone with information about this crash can call RPD Crash Team Investigator J. Ozolins at 804-646-8671 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

