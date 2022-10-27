Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Hopewell Police searching for 4 suspects after juvenile was shot in back

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.(Hopewell Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Hopewell are searching for multiple suspects after a juvenile was shot last month.

On Sept. 23 just before 8 p.m., officers received multiple calls for shots fired at the 2700 block of Courthouse Road.

Once they arrived on the scene, officers found a boy shot in the back. Police said the teen is expected to recover from his injury.

Detectives determined that the victim had left a business in the 2600 block of Berry Street before the shooting.

Police said the four suspects are described as:

  • Suspect 1: A black male, around 5′8-5′11″, with dreadlocks, wearing a black graphic t-shirt, light-colored jeans, and white tennis shoes
  • Suspect 2: A black male, around 5″5-5″8″, with dreadlocks, wearing a black t-shirt with orange graphics, black jeans, and orange, white, and black tennis shoes.
  • Suspect 3: A black male, around 5′8-5′11,” with a short haircut, wearing a black graphic t-shirt, light-colored jeans, and Jordan tennis shoes.
  • Suspect 4: A black male, 5′3-5′5,” with dreadlocks, wearing a black North Face fleece, dark-colored jeans, and black tennis shoes.

Police said the four suspects were seen exiting a four-door black sedan with a light-colored front bumper.

Police said the suspects were seen leaving a four-door black sedan with a light-colored bumper.
Police said the suspects were seen leaving a four-door black sedan with a light-colored bumper.(Hopewell Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Feagin is one of several aliases the man has used over the years, police said. He...
Man who escaped Va. psychiatric hospital taken into custody
The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. in a neighborhood near Hungary and Springfield Roads.
Neighbors left shaken after man shot in front of Henrico home
Chesterfield Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting.
3 injured, including 2 police officers in Chesterfield
Kelvin A. Hunter, 28, was charged with two counts of attempted aggravated murder and two counts...
Chesterfield Police: Man charged with attempted murder after injuring 2 officers in shooting
Police say just before 5 a.m. Oct. 27, the suspect approached an employee outside the Panera...
Chesterfield Police: Suspect robs Panera Bread at gunpoint

Latest News

Around 6:44 p.m. on Oct. 26, officers were called to the 2900 block of Chamberlayne Avenue on...
Man dies after getting hit by street sweeper in Richmond
Police say just before 5 a.m. Oct. 27, the suspect approached an employee outside the Panera...
Chesterfield Police: Suspect robs Panera Bread at gunpoint
Suspect robs Panera at gunpoint
Suspect robs Panera at gunpoint
Man hit by street sweeper killed while crossing road
Man hit by street sweeper killed while crossing road
Virginia Lottery said the two tickets were sold in Virginia Beach and Henry County.
2 Powerball ticket purchases in Virginia worth $100,000 each