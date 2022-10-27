Hopewell Police searching for 4 suspects after juvenile was shot in back

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Hopewell are searching for multiple suspects after a juvenile was shot last month.

On Sept. 23 just before 8 p.m., officers received multiple calls for shots fired at the 2700 block of Courthouse Road.

Once they arrived on the scene, officers found a boy shot in the back. Police said the teen is expected to recover from his injury.

Detectives determined that the victim had left a business in the 2600 block of Berry Street before the shooting.

Police said the four suspects are described as:

Suspect 1: A black male, around 5′8-5′11″, with dreadlocks, wearing a black graphic t-shirt, light-colored jeans, and white tennis shoes

Suspect 2: A black male, around 5″5-5″8″, with dreadlocks, wearing a black t-shirt with orange graphics, black jeans, and orange, white, and black tennis shoes.

Suspect 3 : A black male, around 5′8-5′11,” with a short haircut, wearing a black graphic t-shirt, light-colored jeans, and Jordan tennis shoes.

Suspect 4: A black male, 5′3-5′5,” with dreadlocks, wearing a black North Face fleece, dark-colored jeans, and black tennis shoes.

Police said the four suspects were seen exiting a four-door black sedan with a light-colored front bumper.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.

