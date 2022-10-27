Healthcare Pros
Homeowner’s Halloween decorations double as warning for drivers to slow down

By A.J. Nwoko
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Amanda Kail and Pippa Holloway moved into this home on Semmes Avenue last year in July, but the couple says they didn’t have to wait until October for things to get scary.

“Because we’re located right next to the light, and people drive really fast down this road,” Kail said. “There are a lot of people who go 50, 60, and 70 miles an hour here on a regular basis.”

The duo says it’s all because of speeding. Even though the speed limit is 30 mph through the residential portion of Semmes Ave, it hasn’t stopped drivers from speeding and running red lights. Holloway says the constant traffic violations happen just about every day to the point where she and her neighbors are even afraid to step outside.

“It’s frustrating, and sad people can’t feel safe walking around their neighborhoods,” Holloway said.

That fear partly inspired the couple to get creative with their warning to drivers. Using their Halloween decorations, they created what they call the Semmes Graveyard.

“That’s why I came up with this idea to try to get people’s attention,” Kail said.

Most of their display is handmade, like the hubcap painted to resemble eyeballs and this busted bumper painted with the message ‘Hey! Slow Down!’ A seven-foot-tall D.I.Y. grim reaper looms over several tombstone displays with darkly ironic messages like ‘R.I.P. Still Late!’ and ‘Drive Faster.’

Holloway says a lot of the decorations were salvaged from accidents right outside her home.

“Driving is a matter of life and death, and speeding is a matter of life and death, and that is what the Grim Reaper is trying to remind us is that this is not a joke, this is not a toy when we’re driving, and you’re life, and other peoples lives are in your hands,” said Holloway.

The displays have been up since early October, and in that time, Kail says, it seems to have caught the attention of drivers.

Wednesday afternoon, multiple drivers could be seen rolling down their windows at the red lights to read the messages, some passengers even pulling out their phones to take a picture of the displays.

“I can see the expression on people’s faces kind of shift a little bit, but that’s fine because that’s kind of what I want because I want people to think that how they’re driving might be a matter of life and death for someone else,” Kail said.

City Councilor Stephanie Lynch’s office says new speed tables have been installed on West 25th and 26th streets over the past few weeks to help slow drivers between Bainbridge and Semmes.

“It is shameful that drivers are speeding down our neighborhood streets as if they were highways and interstates,” Lynch said. “The increased speeding behavior, particularly on commuter routes like Semmes Ave, Bainbridge, and Midlothian Turnpike, should call us to think differently about traffic calming infrastructure.”

Lynch says she wants to see steps taken to narrow the roads and add infrastructure to support pedestrians, bicyclists, and public transport, as well as speed enforcement.

“Our neighbors would like to see drivers drive as they live here- our residential streets should not be treated as highways,” Lynch said.

In the meantime, Kali and Holloway hope these dark-humored decorations get the point across to slow down.

“I’m hoping that this little Halloween message makes him think twice about how they’re driving.”

The couple says their Halloween traffic displays will remain up through Halloween.

