Hanover County to lower 2022 personal property taxes

The range of tax relief reductions for individual vehicles is estimated to be between $137 and...
The range of tax relief reductions for individual vehicles is estimated to be between $137 and $318.(Hanover County)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Board of Supervisors has lowered personal property taxes by 20% for 2022.

Only for this tax year, passenger vehicles, SUVs and trucks weighing less than 10,000 pounds will be assessed at 80% of their taxable value rather than 100%.

Commissioner of the Revenue Scott Harris proposed the change to the Board of Supervisors on Oct. 12, and the Board unanimously endorsed it.

“Since 2021, the values of motor vehicles in the County have risen at an unprecedented rate, resulting in a 20% average increase in assessed values. As the value of motor vehicles rises, so does the tax revenue associated with personal property taxes,” said Harris.

Harris also says a 20% reduction in personal property assessed values does not necessarily mean that the average tax bill will be less for all taxpayers. Tax bills will increase less than if no changes were made.

The range of tax relief reductions for individual vehicles is estimated to be between $137 and $318. The average reduction is $228.

The change in assessment is effective immediately and will be applied to the 2022 tangible personal property tax bills scheduled to be mailed in early December.

Personal property taxes in Hanover County are due by Feb. 5, 2023.

