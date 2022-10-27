A Halloween tradition returns: Creative costumes for Hallowheels

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - They’re some of the most creative costumes we see each year.

The CATS Hallowheels costume contest wraps up Thursday with voting set to start on Oct. 29.

CATS - or Children’s Assistive Technology Services - is an organization that makes getting mobility aids easier for kids across the state.

During Halloween, area families create these elaborate adaptive costumes and compete in a Halloween costume contest that raises money to keep helping kids just like them.

The ideas have been really clever over the years.

“So in the past, he has been Mickey Mouse and the Mickey Mouse car. He has been Alex Trebek, the infamous ‘Jeopardy!’ costume that everybody loved,” said Erika Jenkins, of her son’s costumes in past contests. “Last year, he was a pirate and a pirate ship. So I try to do things that I know that he enjoys and he is passionate about.”

Dressing up is a fun tradition for these families that don’t always get to experience Halloween and trick-or-treat in a traditional way with their kids.

This contest is also a critical fundraiser for CATS and gets the public involved in voting for the carefully constructed costumes.

The money raised helps with used equipment kids have outgrown or no longer need and makes sure it gets into the hands of families that can use it.

These are critical things - such as wheelchairs, standers, walkers, and bath seats - that insurance doesn’t always cover.

“Thousands of dollars,” said Jenkins. “You know, sometimes it’s covered by insurance and sometimes, unfortunately, it’s not. And that’s got to be a really terrifying place for a parent to be knowing your child could benefit from a piece of equipment and then insurance that you pay for saying no. How devastating is that?”

Jenkins knows firsthand - it’s what drew her into CATS. Her son Evan has had multiple pieces of equipment denied by insurance, but CATS was able to come through for free with what he needed.

The Disability Resource Fair and Hallowheels Celebration is open to the public at Mobility Works on Midlothian Turnpike on Saturday. Click/tap here for all the details, including a trunk-or-treat event and a parade to show off the costumes.

Each vote for the costumes costs a dollar. That money goes right back into CATS to get equipment cleaned up and ready to serve area kids.

