Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

A Halloween tradition returns: Creative costumes for Hallowheels

During Halloween, area families create these elaborate adaptive costumes and compete in a...
During Halloween, area families create these elaborate adaptive costumes and compete in a costume contest that raises money to keep helping kids just like them.(Photo: Children’s Assistive Technology Service)
By Sarah Bloom
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - They’re some of the most creative costumes we see each year.

The CATS Hallowheels costume contest wraps up Thursday with voting set to start on Oct. 29.

CATS - or Children’s Assistive Technology Services - is an organization that makes getting mobility aids easier for kids across the state.

During Halloween, area families create these elaborate adaptive costumes and compete in a Halloween costume contest that raises money to keep helping kids just like them.

Voting begins Oct. 29.
Voting begins Oct. 29.(Photo: Children's Assistive Technology Systems)

The ideas have been really clever over the years.

“So in the past, he has been Mickey Mouse and the Mickey Mouse car. He has been Alex Trebek, the infamous ‘Jeopardy!’ costume that everybody loved,” said Erika Jenkins, of her son’s costumes in past contests. “Last year, he was a pirate and a pirate ship. So I try to do things that I know that he enjoys and he is passionate about.”

Dressing up is a fun tradition for these families that don’t always get to experience Halloween and trick-or-treat in a traditional way with their kids.

This contest is also a critical fundraiser for CATS and gets the public involved in voting for the carefully constructed costumes.

The money raised helps with used equipment kids have outgrown or no longer need and makes sure it gets into the hands of families that can use it.

These are critical things - such as wheelchairs, standers, walkers, and bath seats - that insurance doesn’t always cover.

This contest is also a critical fundraiser for CATS and gets the public involved in voting for...
This contest is also a critical fundraiser for CATS and gets the public involved in voting for the carefully constructed costumes.(Photo: Children’s Assistive Technology Service)

“Thousands of dollars,” said Jenkins. “You know, sometimes it’s covered by insurance and sometimes, unfortunately, it’s not. And that’s got to be a really terrifying place for a parent to be knowing your child could benefit from a piece of equipment and then insurance that you pay for saying no. How devastating is that?”

Jenkins knows firsthand - it’s what drew her into CATS. Her son Evan has had multiple pieces of equipment denied by insurance, but CATS was able to come through for free with what he needed.

The Disability Resource Fair and Hallowheels Celebration is open to the public at Mobility Works on Midlothian Turnpike on Saturday. Click/tap here for all the details, including a trunk-or-treat event and a parade to show off the costumes.

Each vote for the costumes costs a dollar. That money goes right back into CATS to get equipment cleaned up and ready to serve area kids.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Feagin is one of several aliases the man has used over the years, police said. He...
Man who escaped Va. psychiatric hospital taken into custody
The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. in a neighborhood near Hungary and Springfield Roads.
Neighbors left shaken after man shot in front of Henrico home
Chesterfield Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting.
3 injured, including 2 police officers in Chesterfield
Kelvin A. Hunter, 28, was charged with two counts of attempted aggravated murder and two counts...
Chesterfield Police: Man charged with attempted murder after injuring 2 officers in shooting
Police say just before 5 a.m. Oct. 27, the suspect approached an employee outside the Panera...
Chesterfield Police: Suspect robs Panera Bread at gunpoint

Latest News

Rep. Bob Good (left) and Democratic nominee Josh Throneburg are running for a season in the 5th...
Decision 2022: Spotlight on Virginia’s 5th congressional district
At a news conference Thursday afternoon, the president of the association said they’ve already...
Richmond Coalition of Police throws support behind city’s interim police chief
Around 6:44 p.m. on Oct. 26, officers were called to the 2900 block of Chamberlayne Avenue on...
Man dies after getting hit by street sweeper in Richmond
Police say just before 5 a.m. Oct. 27, the suspect approached an employee outside the Panera...
Chesterfield Police: Suspect robs Panera Bread at gunpoint