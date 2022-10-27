Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Former Colonial Heights Police Chief decertified

Jeffrey Faries was decertified by the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services on Oct. 4.
Jeffrey Faries was decertified by the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services on Oct. 4.(City of Colonial Heights)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - A former Colonial Heights Police Chief can no longer work in law enforcement after being decertified.

The Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services decertified Jeff Faries on Oct. 4 after he retired back in April.

Faries’ retirement came after an investigation by Virginia State Police into reports of inappropriate behavior and interactions in an off-duty capacity by Faries. He does not, however, face any criminal charges.

“To our knowledge, this is the first time a police chief has been decertified in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services said in a statement.

Faries can appeal the decertification decision.

According to an online biography on the website for the City of Colonial Heights, Faries joined Colonial Heights Police Department in 1989 and started his career as a patrol officer.

In 2006, Faries was chosen as the city’s next police chief and had served in this role since.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Feagin is one of several aliases the man has used over the years, police said. He...
Man who escaped Va. psychiatric hospital taken into custody
The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. in a neighborhood near Hungary and Springfield Roads.
Neighbors left shaken after man shot in front of Henrico home
Chesterfield Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting.
3 injured, including 2 police officers in Chesterfield
Kelvin A. Hunter, 28, was charged with two counts of attempted aggravated murder and two counts...
Chesterfield Police: Man charged with attempted murder after injuring 2 officers in shooting
Mike Ortmeier with 20-lb bags of seed he collected for the Virginia Department of Forestry.
One man has collected more than 8,000 pounds of acorns for Virginia

Latest News

Danielle Tulloss, age 21 of Fredericksburg, and Raequan Gilliens, age 24 of Ashland - face...
2-year-old found alone in motel dies; suspects face child neglect and abuse charges
Money is available to homeowners and businesses to install rain gardens, cisterns, green roofs,...
Program aims to help businesses, homeowners improve water quality in Va.
Tactics to fight inflation
Cash over credit may be key to help you fight inflation expenses
Cash over credit may be key to help you fight inflation expenses