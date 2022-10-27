Former Colonial Heights Police Chief decertified

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - A former Colonial Heights Police Chief can no longer work in law enforcement after being decertified.

The Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services decertified Jeff Faries on Oct. 4 after he retired back in April.

Faries’ retirement came after an investigation by Virginia State Police into reports of inappropriate behavior and interactions in an off-duty capacity by Faries. He does not, however, face any criminal charges.

“To our knowledge, this is the first time a police chief has been decertified in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services said in a statement.

Faries can appeal the decertification decision.

According to an online biography on the website for the City of Colonial Heights, Faries joined Colonial Heights Police Department in 1989 and started his career as a patrol officer.

In 2006, Faries was chosen as the city’s next police chief and had served in this role since.

